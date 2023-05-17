Observant, obedient and don’t have strong self-esteem? A woman in Shanghai is looking for you

Got a case of Stockholm syndrome and want to be paid for it? There might be a job waiting for you in Shanghai.

A woman in the Chinese city is looking for a “personal nanny” who is “observant” and does not have “strong self-esteem”, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

The nanny needs to be able to anticipate her employer’s needs, including when to put her shoes on for her when she stretches out her feet and “undress her when she shakes her shoulders”.

The helper would also need to be willing to provide a “kneeling service” as “servant girls in ancient times” did.

Physically, applicants for the job should be taller than 165cm, weigh less than 55kg and have a clean-looking face.

Of course the nanny would need to have something between the ears as well, so a minimum education qualification applies – in this case, a secondary school certificate.

Oh, and the ability to “sing and dance well”.

If you think you are a right fit for the job and are considering sending in an application, you would be happy to know that the role comes with a handsome remuneration package – a whopping 140,000 yuan (S$26,800) a month.

That is about as much as the keeper of the privy purse at Buckingham Palace earns, according to a 2020 report by Hello magazine.

The average monthly salary in Shanghai in 2021 was 11,396 yuan, according to the municipality’s Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

Nannies in Shanghai are paid around 6,000 yuan a month on average.

The job listing was published by an agent from a Shanghai-based housekeeping service.

It serves mostly “middle class” customers, Chinese media outlet Hongxing News reported last Saturday.

It seems the employer already has two non-live-in nannies working 12-hour day and night shifts. They are being paid 140,000 yuan a month.

According to Hongxing News, the day nanny is required, among other things, to put on the lady’s socks and shoes and wait for her by the door before she returns home.

The nanny who works the night shift must wash and massage the lady’s feet, and prepare water and fruit at any time the employer orders.