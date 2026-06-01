Nvidia launches chip for Windows laptops in consumer PC push

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers his keynote speech as part of the Computex 2026 AI exhibition in Taipei on June 1.

TAIPEI - Nvidia unveiled a powerful laptop chip for Windows machines on June 1, staking its claim in the market for next-generation consumer PCs integrated with artificial intelligence.

Analysts said the US hardware titan’s move challenges the likes of Apple, Intel and AMD in the PC domain, although the new devices will likely carry a hefty price tag.

It also represents an attempt by Nvidia – which the AI boom has made the world’s most valuable company – to diversify into the consumer market, even as it reaps record profits from massive demand for its data centre processors from global tech giants.

“Microsoft and Nvidia are going to reinvent the PC. This is going to be the new PC,” said Jensen Huang, chief executive of the US tech giant, as he launched RTX Spark ahead of Computex, a major technology show.

“If you want to run digital biology, no problem. If you want to do seismic processing, no problem. You want astrophysics, no problem,” Huang said.

“Microsoft and Nvidia meticulously optimised everything so that this computer literally runs everything the world has ever created, plus it now runs agents, an incredible computer.” AFP