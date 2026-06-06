Nvidia CEO toasts South Korea partners over BBQ, soju in Hongdae

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(From right) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver founder Lee Hae-jin at a restaurant in Seoul on June 5.

SEOUL – Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang met with some of South Korea’s most influential business leaders over Korean barbecue, soju and beer on June 5 in Seoul, kicking off a closely watched trip with fanfare, selfies and Korean food culture.

Huang arrived at Hyeongnim Jeoyo – roughly translated as “Bro, it’s me” – a pork-belly restaurant in the popular Hongdae neighbourhood, where he joined SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver founder and Chairman Lee Hae-jin for dinner.

For the second leg of the evening, the executives walked through the streets of Hongdae, drawing a large crowd of onlookers, before heading to a nearby outlet of BBQ, a popular South Korean fried-chicken chain.

At the restaurant, Huang and the business chiefs shared somaek, a popular Korean mix of soju and beer. Huang joined the local drinking ritual, stirring the drink with a spoon before raising his glass.

“Go Korea! SK, LG, Naver, cheers!” Huang shouted with the three South Korean business leaders.

Stepping outside during the dinner to speak to reporters, Huang said he came to South Korea to thank Nvidia’s local partners after what he called an “incredible year”.

“Business is booming! Bbang!” Huang said, using the Korean word for “boom”.

“Korea is doing very well; my partners in Korea are very important to me. So I came to Korea to thank them, celebrate and congratulate them for such an incredible year. This is just a beginning,” Huang said.

“My big gift (to Korea) is that I brought four new businesses: Vera Rubin, Vera, RTX Spark, Jetson Thor. Of course, we are also building a very prominent research centre here,” Huang said. He noted that the new products use memory chips made by Korean suppliers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, such as high-bandwidth memory and LPDDR5 chips.

He also pointed to Nvidia’s growing partnerships with Hyundai Motor Group in robotics, as well as with LG Group, SK, Samsung and Naver, saying they were all “booming”.

The Nvidia chief also leaned into Korean pop culture and food, saying he was in South Korea not only for business but also to enjoy the country’s culture.

“They have some great barbecue corn, some HBM crackers, very good crackers. The world’s best fried chicken. (And I will) enjoy some Korean culture, K-pop. Maybe watch a K-drama. K-drama always makes me want to cry.”

Earlier in the day, Huang made his first official stop at T1 Base Camp, a PC bang, or internet cafe, operated by South Korean e-sports powerhouse T1 in Hongdae. There, he met Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, T1’s captain and widely regarded as the greatest League of Legends player of all time.

“That was my first stop to recognise that GeForce and Korea have been friends for 25 years,” Huang said, stressing how his company started in gaming with the graphics cards. “And my friend Faker. Do you know Faker? Unbelievable. Incredible gamer.”

During dinner, the business leaders went outside to distribute boxes of doughnuts and Korean snacks to the crowd. One of the snacks, honey-banana-flavored chips made by SK hynix, drew attention for its initials – HBM – a playful nod to high-bandwidth memory chips made by SK hynix and Samsung Electronics.

Huang’s daughter Madison was also present at the venue, though she sat at a separate table.

Hundreds of people gathered near the restaurant hours before the meal began around 7pm ( 6pm Singapore time ), hoping to catch a glimpse of Huang and the Korean business leaders.

The Nvidia chief’s South Korea trip comes as the company works to align its supply chain with key South Korean partners for its next wave of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Huang said earlier on June 5 that South Korea would play an important role in Nvidia’s expansion, citing the country’s strengths in advanced manufacturing, memory chips, robotics and AI infrastructure. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK