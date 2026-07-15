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Nurse in Japan arrested over patient’s death, allegedly injected stool into IV

The case came to light after a hospital worker reported the suspicious death to the police on Feb 1.

TOKYO – A nurse was arrested on July 15 on suspicion of murdering an elderly patient by allegedly injecting excrement into his intravenous tube during a night shift at a hospital near Tokyo.

Miyuki Furukawa, 51, who was working at the Chiba prefecture hospital where 75-year-old Eiji Aita died, has denied the allegation, according to the police.

The police allege that at around 3.55am (2.55am, Singapore time) on Jan 30, Furukawa injected excrement into Aita’s intravenous tube. He died of multiple organ failure at around 10.30pm the following day.

The case came to light after a hospital worker reported the suspicious death to the police on Feb 1. The police identified Furukawa as a suspect based on security camera footage and other evidence. KYODO NEWS