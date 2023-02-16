Number of Japanese islands doubles after re-count with digital map

The number of listed Japanese islands is expected to more than double from 6,852 to 14,125, according to Japanese media reports.

This is after the government re-counted them for the first time in 35 years, a source familiar with the matter told Kyodo News on Monday.

The jump is due to improved accuracy with the digitalisation of maps.

However, it is unlikely to change the size of Japan’s territory or its territorial waters.

The number of islands could change though, as the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan, or GSI, is making final adjustments, the source said.

The Japanese government is expected to release the new figure as early as March.

The re-count happened due to criticism that the existing data was old and the true figure could be dramatically different.

The updated figure could affect entries in educational and other materials.

The government has been using the figure released in 1987 by the Japan Coast Guard.

At the time, the coast guard listed, by hand, islands with a circumference of 100m or greater that were shown on a map of Japan.

Islands in lakes or river sandbanks were not included in the total.

In the latest survey, the government counted islands automatically using a computer, based on GSI’s electronic land map in 2022.