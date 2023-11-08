November temperatures in Tokyo beat century-old record

Travelling to Tokyo soon? You might want to hold back from packing jackets and fleece after the temperature in the Japanese capital on Tuesday beat a century-old record, according to figures from the country’s meteorological agency.

In what has been an unusually warm autumn, the mercury hit 27.5 deg C just past noon in Tokyo on Tuesday, creeping past the 27.3 deg C mark set in 1923 for November.

This follows an especially hot summer that affected the whole nation, reported The Japan Times.

On Monday, another record had been set when the temperature in Tokyo hit 25.1 deg C to mark the 142nd day in 2023 that the mercury reached at least 25 deg C.

The southern city of Kumamoto on Kyushu island experienced its 177th day of summer-like weather as the temperature reached 25.8 deg C on Tuesday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, 90 locations across the country set new all-time-high temperature records for November on Monday, with 31.3 deg C recorded on Miyajima island in Okinawa prefecture and 29.4 deg C in Kamiichi, located in Toyama prefecture.

The warm weather has been attributed to the weak influence of cold air, said the weather agency, which added that many regions, including the country’s east and west, could continue experiencing warmer temperatures in November and December.

Areas in Japan’s north, such as Hokkaido, could also experience below-average snowfall, the agency added.

Hokkaido had an October average temperature that was 1.2 deg C higher than usual, and the highest since records there began in 1946.

The heat also caused an out-of-season peak bloom of sunflowers in Chiba prefecture at the weekend, according to Tokyo Shimbun. However, visitors to Tokyo’s Showa Memorial Park and the Meiji Jingu Gaien park district might leave disappointed as the leaves of ginkgo trees, known for their golden autumn foliage, have not turned yellow.