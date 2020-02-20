Notorious gang leader executed in China

KUNMING, CHINA (XINHUA) - Sun Xiaoguo, a notorious culprit of multiple high-profile crimes in China, was executed on Thursday (Feb 20) in south-west China's Yunnan province.

The execution came after Sun's death sentence was approved by the Supreme People's Court on Feb 12.

The Intermediate People's Court of Kunming carried out the execution after Sun met his next of kin, according to the court.

The Higher People's Court of Yunnan Province decided to execute Sun for multiple crimes, deprive him of his political rights, and confiscate all of his assets on Dec 23, 2019, in a ruling for the retrial of Sun for rape, insulting women by forcible means, intentionally inflicting injury upon others and creating disturbances.

The ruling upheld the death penalty handed down to him in 1998 for the same crimes during the first instance.

In a separate trial in 2019, Sun was handed a 25-year prison term for committing multiple crimes including organising and leading mafia-like organisations between 2013 and 2018.