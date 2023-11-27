Not tall order for man who takes novel way to ascent tallest peak in each of Japan’s 47 prefectures

Climbing the highest mountain in each of Japan’s 47 prefectures is not a new feat, but Mr Hiroaki Futagami has gone about it in a way quite unlike others.

The 51-year-old touches the seawater at a river’s mouth and then runs along that river – as far as possible – all the way up the mountain that the river originated from.

According to Japanese news outlet Asahi Shimbun, Mr Futagami, an architect, completed his quest – dubbed Zero to Summit 47 – on Sept 23. He logged 48 summit attempts, including one failed bid; ascended almost 88km vertically; and covered 6,230km in distance over seven years.

The quest had popped into his head while he was looking at a mountain map, imagining the flow of rainwater down the slopes and how the river would wind its way to the ocean.

He decided that it would be fun to take a new route – from the river’s mouth to the mountain’s summit.