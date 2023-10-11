'Not proud at all': Japan's army struggles to recruit

TOKYO - A recent open day at a Japanese military base near Tokyo was a fun family outing but, despite the games and snacks, the army recruitment stand was bereft of visitors.

“This is the reality. The festival is always packed but no one comes,” confessed one of the two soldiers on duty, unwanted leaflets on the table next to a green armoured vehicle.

Japan has massively upped its defence spending in recent years, alarmed by China’s growing assertiveness in the region and the frequency of North Korea’s missile tests.

But a report by a panel of experts in July highlighted an “extremely high” risk that the armed forces would be weakened because of a lack of personnel.

Although numbers fluctuate from year to year, since 1990 the strength of the Self-Defence Forces, as Japan’s military is known, has fallen by more than seven per cent to under 230,000.

In 2022 fewer than 4,000 people joined up, undershooting the target by more than half. The last time its objective was met was in 2013.

‘Ashamed’

Many advanced economies are having problems recruiting enough people, with the situation particularly acute in Japan, where one in 10 people is 80 or over.

But according to current and former soldiers who spoke to AFP, it’s not just demographics to blame.

“I was ashamed to say that I was in the Self-Defence Forces. It didn’t make me proud at all,” said Mr Yuichi Kimura, 45, a former parachutist who now runs a firm helping former soldiers get civilian jobs.

Morale is “low”, he said, due to “poor pay” and a “lack of ambition” on the part of the armed forces, whose role since World War II has been exclusively defensive in line with Japan’s pacifist constitution.

Many join up hoping to help during natural disasters, but are dismayed to find themselves doing military tasks.

“Most soldiers weren’t thinking at all about national defence (when they joined),” said Mr Kohei Kondo, 25, a former sergeant.

Japan’s defence ministry insists it only recruits suitable candidates but according to media reports, standards have fallen, including when it comes to psychological tests.

In June, two people were killed by a new recruit in a shooting incident at a military firing range.

Japan “recruits just about anybody because no one expects an actual armed conflict”, said Kimura, the former paratrooper.