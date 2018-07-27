North, South Korea to hold military talks on July 31

The truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone, where North and South Korea will hold military talks on July 31, 2018.
The truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone, where North and South Korea will hold military talks on July 31, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
SEOUL (REUTERS) - North and South Korea agreed to hold military talks on Tuesday (July 31), the South's Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, as both sides seek to defuse tensions amid a thaw in relations.

The general-level military talks would take place at the border village of Panmunjom within the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, Yonhap said on Friday, citing Seoul's Defence Ministry.

An agenda for the meeting was not immediately known. The two sides last held such military talks in June.

