North Korea's US envoy arrives in Hanoi ahead of Trump-Kim summit

HANOI (AFP) - Pyongyang's special representative for the US Kim Hyok Chol arrived in Hanoi on Wednesday (Feb 20) with a North Korean delegation, an AFP reporter and source confirmed, ahead of a summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un next week.

"A team of North Koreans arrived on a fight from Beijing," a source at the airport confirmed, requesting anonymity.

An AFP reporter saw Kim walk into a government guesthouse where other North Korean officials in town for pre-summit preparations were staying over the weekend.