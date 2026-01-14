North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong says South’s hopes for better relations are an illusion

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A South Korean official said Seoul saw a chance of talks resuming with Pyongyang based on Ms Kim Yo Jong's recent reaction to an alleged drone incursion.

- North Korea’s Ms Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Jan 13 that South Korea’s hope for an improvement in relations is an illusion that cannot be realised, state media KCNA reported.

The leader’s powerful sister, who is a director of North Korea’s ruling party, criticised a comment attributed to a South Korean government official on Jan 13 that Seoul saw a chance of talks resuming with Pyongyang based on her recent reaction to an alleged drone incursion into her country .

“In conclusion, it has already gone wrong in their expectation,” Ms Kim was quoted by KCNA as saying.

“As far as Seoul’s various hope-filled wild dreams called ‘repair of (North-South) relations’ are concerned, they all can never come true,” Ms Kim said.

The official at South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which oversees relations with North Korea, told reporters that Ms Kim seemed to have toned down her statement at the weekend when she urged Seoul to investigate drones flown to the North.

South Korea had “committed a grave provocation by infringing upon North Korea’s sovereignty”, Ms Kim said in the statement published late on Jan 13, echoing her earlier criticism over the drones, according to KCNA.

“I make it clear once again to the hooligans of the enemy state,” she said, demanding an apology from the South Korean government and a pledge to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

The administration of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has been seeking to improve ties with Pyongyang, but so far its overtures have been rebuffed by its neighbour. REUTERS