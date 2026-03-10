Straitstimes.com header logo

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong says joint US-South Korea drills to harm regional stability

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Ms Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, said the military exercises display hostility towards North Korea.

Ms Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, said the military exercises display hostility towards North Korea.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

SEOUL – North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said

US-South Korea military drills

that began this week were a “provocative and aggressive war rehearsal” that would harm regional stability, state media KCNA reported on March 10.

The annual Freedom Shield military exercises revealed the allies’ “habitual hostile policy” toward North Korea and “will further destroy regional stability”, Ms Kim said in a statement.

Ms Kim described the drills in South Korea as involving more than 18,000 South Korean and US forces and being staged “day and night across the territorial ground, sea, air, outer space and cyberspace” of North Korea.

South Korea and the US have said the drills, which run from March 9 to 19, were “defensive in nature” and would incorporate deterrence scenarios related to North Korea's nuclear weapons.

The exercise will also serve as an opportunity to support ongoing preparations for the transfer of US wartime operational control to South Korea, officials from both countries have said.

South Korea aimed to complete the handover of military command from the US before President Lee Jae Myung’s term ends in 2030.

The drills come a month after Kim Jong Un said at

North Korea’s ruling Party Congress

that he would focus on expanding his country’s nuclear arsenal. REUTERS

More on this topic
US planes fly out of South Korea as asset redeployment reports grow
‘Physically weak’ but vital: N. Korea’s Kim lauds women in Women’s Day speech
See more on

North Korea

United States

South Korea

Defence and military

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.