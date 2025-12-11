North Korea’s Kim visits Russian embassy to honour late ambassador

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid a condolatory visit to the Russian embassy in Pyongyang on Dec 10, following the death of Russian ambassador Alexander Matsegora.

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials visited the Russian embassy to offer condolences over the recent death of Moscow’s longtime envoy , state media said on Dec 11 .

The visits, which the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said occurred on Dec 10 , highlight the deep ties between North Korea and Russia since Moscow launched the conflict in Ukraine.

Moscow announced on Dec 8 that Russian ambassador Alexander Matsegora had died over the weekend at the age of 70.

Mr Kim laid flowers at the embassy and observed a moment’s silence in memory of Mr Matsegora, KCNA reported.

It separately reported that other senior leaders, including top military official Pak Jong Chon, had also visited the embassy.

Mr Matsegora had been the ambassador since 2014, having previously served as advisor at the embassy and as deputy head of the Russian foreign ministry’s Asia department.

Under his tenure, relations between the neighbours warmed to levels unseen since the Soviet era. In 2024 , President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang for the first time in more than two decades.

Mr Kim said at the embassy that it was “a deep sorrow and great loss ... to lose the ambassador at a time when an important historic phase has been opened in the development of the relations between the two countries,” according to KCNA. AFP