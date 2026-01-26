Straitstimes.com header logo

North Korea’s Kim views sculptures for memorial of soldiers who died in Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over the 13th plenary meeting of the eighth central committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea, December 10, 2025, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, December 11, 2025. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has repeatedly lauded the troops’ “heroism” in fighting abroad and honoured them.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited an art studio on Jan 25 to guide the creation of sculptures to be displayed at a memorial for North Korean troops who died fighting overseas, state media KCNA said on Jan 26.

Under a mutual defence pact with Russia, in 2024

North Korea sent some 14,000 soldiers

to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, where more than 6,000 of them were killed, according to South Korean, Ukrainian and Western sources.

Visiting the Mansudae Art Studio, Mr Kim said the sculptures would “convey forever the legendary feats... of admirable sons of the DPRK”, according to KCNA, using North Korea’s official name, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Mr Kim has repeatedly lauded the troops’ “heroism” in fighting abroad and honoured them, including greeting and decorating them and working on the memorial for the fallen soldiers personally.

Mr Kim’s move comes as North Korea has initiated procedures to convene a key party congress, expected to set out major policy goals for the next five years.

Analysts said the Ninth Party Congress of the Workers’ Party is expected to be held in early February, potentially accompanied by a large military parade. REUTERS

