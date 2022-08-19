North Korea's Kim praises military medics for front-line Covid-19 fight in capital

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un posing for a commemorative photo with members of the military medical department of the Korean People's Army, taken on Aug 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a ceremony to thank and praise military medics for spearheading the country's fight against the coronavirus in the capital Pyongyang, state media said on Friday (Aug 19).

Thousands of medics of the Korean People's Army, who had been dispatched to the "emergency anti-epidemic front", were discharged after Mr Kim declared victory over Covid-19 and eased restrictions last week.

Mr Kim held the event at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on Thursday to celebrate the medics' "heroic feats" on the front line of the Covid-19 battle in the country's most populated city.

"Noting that the army medics took the greatest trouble to defuse the anti-epidemic crisis in the capital city, he gave warm thanks... to them who displayed the indefatigable spirit and the invincible combat strength of our army," the official KCNA news agency said.

"He specially called and congratulated medics who performed distinguished feats in the capital's anti-epidemic struggle."

KCNA said this week that the medics had returned to their units on Sunday without a sending-off ceremony, but Mr Kim said he had felt "empty and sorry" that he had not done enough to publicly recognise their sacrifice, the report said.

North Korea has never confirmed how many people caught Covid-19, apparently lacking the tools to conduct widespread testing.

Infectious disease experts have cast doubts on North Korea's claims of progress, and the World Health Organisation said the Covid-19 situation there could be getting worse, not better, citing an absence of independent data.

