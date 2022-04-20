North Korea's Kim Jong Un's Hollywood makeover highlights new propaganda push

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - When the going gets tough for Mr Kim Jong Un, his regime likes to turn its TV cameras on the military, with glossy productions showcasing the missiles and manpower that North Korea tells the masses are protecting the nation.

Since taking power a decade ago, Mr Kim has brought new looks to state television, including drone footage, computer graphics, music video-style cuts and made-for-TV moments.

This has helped him rally support for the state as it battles chronic food shortages and an anaemic economy made even weaker by international sanctions imposed as punishment for testing nuclear bombs and missiles, some potentially capable of striking America and its allies.

In his most recent state TV spectacle, for a weapons test on March 24, Mr Kim is seen in dark sunglasses and a black leather jacket apparently ordering his army - in slow motion - to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile.

This was released eight days after a failed ballistic missile launch near Pyongyang's international airport.

South Korea said the North doctored the video to blend these two launches into one seemingly successful test for propaganda purposes.

Mr Kim's propaganda machine is likely gearing up for more headline events later this month, including a possible military parade for the anniversary of the founding of its army on April 25.

Military parades have previously been occasions to show off hardware to attack America's allies in Asia and the US mainland. Experts also warn that the state could conduct its first nuclear-bomb test since 2017.

"Slick videos like the ICBM test footage translate into the credibility of the information it portrays," said Ms Kang Mi-jin, a North Korean defector who runs a company in South Korea that tracks the economy of her former home.

"The video made North Koreans believe in the country's ICBM capability, which further solidified Kim Jong Un's legitimacy to rule," she said, adding that almost no one in the isolated North is aware of Seoul's efforts to point out suspected fabrications in Mr Kim's propaganda.

North Korea knows the videos will be watched abroad by governments, private sector analysts and those curious about its latest weapons and how it places Mr Kim front and centre as the face of the state.

Here are examples of how North Korea is borrowing from Hollywood's playbook to burnish its image for its citizens and the world:

Camera rigged to a rocket

Mr Kim's first successful major missile test came in December 2012, about a year after he took power. It gave hints of his state's propaganda style by showing the launch of an Unha-3 from various angles, including from a camera placed on the rocket as it set off.