North Korea's Kim Jong Un chairs meeting, discusses nuclear plans: KCNA

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - North Korea is considering increasing the country's "nuclear war deterrence" following a meeting that was chaired by leader Kim Jong Un, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday (May 24).

The meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea also discussed putting the nation's strategic armed forces on high alert, and increasing the standing army's firepower, according to KCNA.

The report is the first apparent confirmation of Kim's activities since he was photographed at a May Day ceremony opening a fertiliser plant - his first public appearance in three weeks.