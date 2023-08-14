North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits military factories including missile plant: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “expressed satisfaction” with a factory’s “expanding production capacity” during his visits. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
51 min ago
Published
51 min ago

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited key military factories, including a tactical missile production plant, state media KCNA said on Monday.

Mr Kim “expressed satisfaction” with a factory’s “recent focus on tactical missile production” and “expanding production capacity” during his visits last week, it said.

He “presented a significant goal” to improve missile production, praised the latest operability of howitzer shells, and personally drove a combat armoured vehicle, KCNA said.

This is the latest in a string of visits by Mr Kim to defence facilities, where he has emphasised mass production of weapons.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said last month the US was “incredibly concerned” about their ties.

North Korea and Russia have denied conducting any arms transactions.

KCNA separately said on Monday that Mr Kim visited “typhoon-hit areas” after tropical storm Khanun swept over the Korean peninsula last week, flooding farmlands. REUTERS

More On This Topic
North Korea developing nuclear weapons, evading sanctions in 2023: UN report
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at major arms factories

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top