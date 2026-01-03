Straitstimes.com header logo

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un visits greenhouse farm, encourages workers, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures as he visits a greenhouse farm construction site along the country's border with China, in North Korea, January 2, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at greenhouse farm construction site on Jan 2.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PYONGYANG - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a greenhouse farm construction site along the country’s border with China on Jan 2, and encouraged youth and troops working on the construction in the new year, state media KCNA said on Jan 3.

In recent weeks, Mr Kim has made a series of visits to various military and economic facilities to confirm their progress ahead of the key Ninth Party Congress of the Workers’ Party, expected to convene early this year to set out major policy goals.

“I wanted to spend the beginning of 2026 with my comrades who are greeting the new year at the northwest tip of our country, so I rushed here as soon as the central event was over,” Mr Kim said, lauding the workers’ efforts.

The farm’s location, Sinuiju, faces China’s Dandong across the two countries’ shared border and had been hit by flood damage in 2024. REUTERS

