North Korea’s Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signalled the country will continue to develop missiles in the next five years, as he visited major munitions enterprises in the last quarter of 2025, state media KCNA said on Dec 26.

Mr Kim said “the country’s missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering war deterrent,” according to KCNA.

Mr Kim ratified draft documents for the modernisation of major munitions enterprises to be submitted to a key party congress expected to be held in early 2026, KCNA said, which will set a development plan for North Korea for the next five years.