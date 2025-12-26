North Korea’s Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years
- Kim Jong Un prioritises missile development for the next five years to strengthen North Korea's "war deterrent".
- Kim inspected munitions enterprises in late 2025 and approved modernisation plans for a key party congress in 2026.
- Recent activities include overseeing a nuclear submarine build and testing long-range missiles, as per KCNA reports.
SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signalled the country will continue to develop missiles in the next five years, as he visited major munitions enterprises in the last quarter of 2025, state media KCNA said on Dec 26.
Mr Kim said “the country’s missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering war deterrent,” according to KCNA.
Mr Kim ratified draft documents for the modernisation of major munitions enterprises to be submitted to a key party congress expected to be held in early 2026, KCNA said, which will set a development plan for North Korea for the next five years.
The KCNA report follows the Dec 25 reveal of Mr Kim overseeing the construction
overseeing the constructionof an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered submarine with his daughter, a potential heir, and the test-firing of long-range surface-to-air missiles. REUTERS