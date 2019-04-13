North Korea's Kim Jong Un says US must change stance, gives deadline

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the breakdown in talks with the United States has raised the risks of returning to past tensions, but he is only interested in meeting President Donald Trump again if the United States comes with the right attitude, state media KCNA said on Saturday (April 13).

Kim said that he will wait for the United States to decide"until the end of this year", according to KCNA.

"What is needed is for the US to stop its current way of calculation, and come to us with a new calculation," Kim said in a speech on Friday, KCNA said.

(This story is developing)