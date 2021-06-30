North Korea's Kim Jong Un says 'grave incident' caused by Covid-19 quarantine lapse

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said a "grave incident" stemming from quarantine negligence has created a crisis, a statement that comes after the country has claimed for more than a year it has avoided Covid-19.

Mr Kim said in a meeting that party officials neglected executing important decisions related to organisational, scientific and technological measures in response to the demand for a prolonged national quarantine efforts, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday (June 30). The report did not specify what the incident was.