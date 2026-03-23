North Korea’s Kim Jong Un reappointed as president of state affairs, KCNA says

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has abandoned Pyongyang’s longstanding goal of peaceful reunification in recent years.

– North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reappointed as president of state affairs, state media KCNA reported on March 23 , after the isolated nation convened the first session of its Supreme People’s Assembly a day earlier.

The meeting in Pyongyang will discuss amendments and supplements to the socialist Constitution, as well as the election of the chairman of the State Affairs Commission and other state leadership bodies.

The assembly, North Korea’s rubber-stamp legislature that formally approves state policy, typically meets following a ruling Workers’ Party Congress to turn party decisions into law.

The meeting will also review the country’s economic five-year plan announced at the ninth party congress held in February, KCNA said.

Attention has been focused on whether Pyongyang will revise its Constitution to formalise leader Kim Jong Un’s “two hostile states” policy towards South Korea.

In recent years, Mr Kim has abandoned Pyongyang’s longstanding goal of peaceful reunification and redefined the South as a hostile state. REUTERS