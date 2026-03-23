Straitstimes.com header logo

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un reappointed as president of state affairs, KCNA says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un applauds as he attends the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) where he was re-elected as general secretary, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has abandoned Pyongyang’s longstanding goal of peaceful reunification in recent years.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

SEOUL North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reappointed as president of state affairs, state media KCNA reported on March 23, after the isolated nation convened the first session of its Supreme People’s Assembly a day earlier.

The meeting in Pyongyang will discuss amendments and supplements to the socialist Constitution, as well as the election of the chairman of the State Affairs Commission and other state leadership bodies.

The assembly, North Korea’s rubber-stamp legislature that formally approves state policy, typically meets following a ruling Workers’ Party Congress to turn party decisions into law.

The meeting will also review the country’s economic five-year plan announced at the ninth party congress held in February, KCNA said.

Attention has been focused on whether Pyongyang will revise its Constitution to formalise leader Kim Jong Un’s “two hostile states” policy towards South Korea.

In recent years, Mr Kim has abandoned Pyongyang’s longstanding goal of peaceful reunification and redefined the South as a hostile state. REUTERS

More on this topic
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and daughter unveil new anti-drone battle tank
North Korea’s new legislature to convene March 22
See more on

Kim Jong Un

North Korea

Elections

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.