North Korea’s Kim Jong Un oversees cruise missile launching drill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits major munitions enterprises in the last quarter of 2025, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on December 26, 2025. KCNA via REUTERS

The launch is the latest event attended by Mr Kim in a flurry of activity by the North Korean leader to underscore the country’s military and economic progress.

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a long-range strategic cruise missile launching drill on Dec 28, state media KCNA said on Dec 29.

The launch is the latest event attended by Mr Kim in a flurry of activity by the North Korean leader to underscore the country’s military and economic progress before a key party congress expected to be held in early 2026, which will set a

development plan for North Korea

for the next five years.

Mr Kim expressed satisfaction as the cruise missiles flew along their orbit set above the sea west of the Korean Peninsula and hit their target, KCNA said. 

Mr Kim said “checking the reliability and rapid response of the components of the DPRK’s nuclear deterrent on a regular basis... (is) just a responsible exercise,” as the country “is facing various security threats,” using North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. 

Mr Kim affirmed that North Korea would keep devoting all its efforts to developing its nuclear combat force, KCNA said. 

Dec 29’s launch follows KCNA’s report last week that Mr Kim observed

construction of a nuclear-powered submarine

with his daughter, a possible successor, and oversaw the test-firing of long-range surface-to-air missiles.

Mr Kim also attended the opening ceremony of a paper mill on Dec 28, KCNA said.

During the past month, Mr Kim has attended multiple openings of facilities including factories and hotels, as the country races to wrap up its current “five-year plan” of development before convening the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in early 2026. REUTERS

