North Korea’s Kim Jong Un lauds sending troops overseas, vows to root out ‘evil’

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang.

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to root out “evil” and hailed his troops’ fighting in Russia’s war against Ukraine, state media said on Dec 12, as Pyongyang capped a major meeting of its ruling party top brass.

The three-day meeting of the North Korean central committee discussed key policy issues as well as plans for an upcoming congress of its ruling party – North Korea’s first in five years and expected in January.

Wrapping up the meeting on Dec 11, Mr Kim condemned “the wrong ideological viewpoint and inactive and irresponsible work attitude” of some officials, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

He also “pointed out the shortcomings and evil practices that must be corrected”, KCNA said.

But he reserved praise for the North Korean soldiers fighting against Ukraine alongside Russia, of whom at least 600 have died and thousands more sustained wounds, according to South Korean estimates.

Their work, he said, “demonstrated to the world the prestige of our army and state as the ever-victorious army and genuine protector of international justice”.

Analysts say Pyongyang is receiving financial aid, military technology, and food and energy supplies from Russia in return for sending troops. AFP