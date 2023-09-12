North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Russia amid US warnings not to sell arms

SEOUL/WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, for what the Kremlin said would be a comprehensive discussion with President Vladimir Putin amid warnings from Washington they should not agree on an arms deal.

Mr Kim left Pyongyang for Russia on Sunday on his private train, the North’s state media reported on Tuesday, accompanied by top arms industry and military officials and the foreign minister.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed Russian official source, that a train carrying Mr Kim had arrived at Khasan station, the main rail gateway to Russia’s Far East from North Korea.

South Korea’s Defence Ministry spokesman said it believes Mr Kim entered Russia early on Tuesday.

Mr Kim does not travel abroad frequently, making just seven trips away from his country and twice stepping across the inter-Korean border in his 12 years in power. Four of those trips were to the North’s main political ally, China.

“It will be a full-fledged visit,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “There will be negotiations between two delegations, and after that, if necessary, the leaders will continue their communication in a one-on-one format.”

An official at the Khasan administration declined to comment on the reports of Mr Kim’s arrival.

US officials, who first said the visit was imminent, said that arms talks between Russia and North Korea were actively advancing and that Mr Kim and Mr Putin are likely to discuss providing Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine.

Mr Putin arrived in Vladivostok on Monday, Russia’s TASS news agency said. He is scheduled to attend the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, which runs through Wednesday.

Mr Peskov said that his meeting with Mr Kim would come after the forum and that no news conference by the leaders is planned, according to Russia news agencies.

There has been no confirmation of the location of the meeting or whether Mr Kim would attend the economic forum.

Pyongyang and Moscow have denied that North Korea would supply arms to Russia, which has expended vast stocks of weapons in more than 18 months of war.

Washington and its allies have been voicing concern at recent signs of closer military cooperation between Russia and the nuclear-armed North. It will be Kim’s second summit with Putin, after they met in 2019 on his last trip abroad.

Mr Peskov said Russia’s national interests would dictate its policies, according to Russian news agencies.

“As you know, while implementing our relations with our neighbours, including North Korea, the interests of our two countries are important to us, and not warnings from Washington,” Mr Peskov was quoted as saying.