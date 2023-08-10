North Korea's Kim Jong Un dismisses top general, calls for war preparations

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed the military’s top general and called for more preparations for the possibility of war, a boost in weapons production, and expansion of military drills, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

Mr Kim made the comments at the Seventh Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).

Mr Kim also dismissed the military’s top general, chief of the General Staff Pak Su Il, at the meeting, KCNA reported, without elaborating.

General Ri Yong Gil was named to the vacated post, though it remained unclear if he would retain his role as defence minister.

Mr Kim’s comments came after he visited weapons factories where he called for more missile engines, artillery and other weapons to be built.

He also called for conducting war drills to efficiently operate the country’s latest weapons and equipment to keep its mobilized posture for combat at all times, the report said.

North Korea is set to stage a militia parade on Sept 9, marking the 75th anniversary of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic as the meeting discussed preparations for the event, according to the KCNA report.

North Korea has a large number of paramilitary groups it uses to bolster its military forces. REUTERS