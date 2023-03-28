North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for scaling up of weapons-grade nuclear materials

Mr Kim Jong Un observing a cruise missile exercise conducted in Jakdo-dong, South Hamgyong Province, North Korea, on March 22, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
5 min ago

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for scaling up the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials to increase the country’s nuclear arsenal, saying it should be fully ready to use the weapons at any time, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Mr Kim made the remarks during an inspection of the country’s nuclear weapons programme where it tested trigger technology, KCNA said.

The military simulated a nuclear air explosion strike with two ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles during Monday’s firing training, KCNA said in a separate dispatch.

A defence think tank also tested underwater strategic weapons systems, KCNA said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
North Korea fires missiles as US aircraft carrier stages show of force with South Korea
Has the US run out of options with North Korea?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top