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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter, Ju Ae, take a ride on the country's latest main battle tank.

SEOUL – North Korea has unveiled new battle tanks that it claims are capable of blocking missiles and drone attacks, as the nation’s leader, Mr Kim Jong Un, urged the military to step up war preparations, state media has reported.

Mr Kim oversaw drills involving the tanks that simulated a strike, raid and occupation of enemy defensive lines, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on March 20.

“The tank intercepted 100 per cent anti-tank missiles and drones attacking it from different positions and directions,” KCNA said, adding that this proved the efficiency of the tanks’ “active protection system”.

Photos released by state media showed Mr Kim riding one of the tanks along with his daughter, wearing matching leather jackets.

The teenage girl’s tank ride marks her latest appearance at a military event, after she was shown firing a gun during a training drill alongside her father.

South Korea’s intelligence authorities believe the girl, who they have identified as Ju Ae, has entered a phase of being designated as North Korea’s next leader.

“Kim Ju Ae is moving beyond the role of a simple observer and is now building an image as both a warrior and a commander,” said Institute for Far Eastern Studies professor Lim Eul-chul at Kyungnam University.

The new tank took seven years to develop, with a focus on improving its survival rate, Mr Kim said. It will serve as the country’s main battle tank and will help upgrade North Korean forces’ night operations, he added.

North Korea has, in recent years, stepped up efforts to modernise its military, from drones and loitering munitions to missile advances, as Mr Kim defies international sanctions to bolster the country’s defence capabilities.

The US has warned that North Korea is gaining valuable combat experience in modern warfare by sending troops and equipment to help Russia’s war against Ukraine. BLOOMBERG