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North Korea’s Kim calls for stronger frontline units to deter war, state media says

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for adjusting the training system to reflect changes in modern warfare and the development of North Korea’s military.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for adjusting the training system to reflect changes in modern warfare and the development of North Korea’s military.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said plans to strengthen frontline units on the border with South Korea, as well as other major units, were key to “more thoroughly deter war”, state media KCNA reported on May 18.

Mr Kim made the remarks on May 17 at a meeting of commanders of divisions and brigades across the army, KCNA said.

He called for adjusting the training system and expanding practical drills to reflect changes in modern warfare and the development of North Korea’s military, according to KCNA.

Mr Kim also said planned projects should redefine operational concepts in line with rapid modernisation of military and technical equipment, and apply them to unit combat training.

KCNA said Mr Kim stressed ideological loyalty and vigilance against the “arch enemy”, a term North Korea has used for South Korea. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.