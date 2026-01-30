Straitstimes.com header logo

North Korea’s Kim announces major construction projects as party congress nears

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a greenhouse farm construction site along the country's border with China, in North Korea, January 2, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un set a goal to carry out large-scale construction projects in 2026, including industrial factories in 20 regions simultaneously, state media KCNA said, as the country gears up for a key party congress.

North Korea is preparing to hold the Ninth Party Congress of the ruling Workers' Party, to convene soon to set major policy goals.

“We are now standing on the starting line of our gigantic struggle for another year, aimed at transforming the regions,” Mr Kim said in a speech on Jan 29, KCNA said on Jan 30.

“Public health facilities and leisure complexes, together with regional industry factories, will be built in 20 regions of the country... This means that nearly one-third of the cities and counties across the country will have been transformed.” 

Mr Kim said the regional standard of living is a hallmark showing North Korea's development. 

KCNA said a conference of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Jan 28 elected delegates to be sent to the Ninth Congress, without naming the date of the Congress. REUTERS

