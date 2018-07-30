North Korea's Air Koryo flying extra flights to Russia's Vladivostok on Monday

SEOUL -Flight data on the arrival board of Vladivostok International Airport in Russia showed that North Korea's national airline Air Koryo is flying extra flights to the Russian port city.

Five Air Koryo flights are scheduled to fly from Pyongyang to Vladivostok on Monday, reported NK News.

Notably, three of the five arrivals will operate using Ilyushin-76 cargo aircraft - the type North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses to transport his armoured limousine overseas - while two are using Il-62 and Tupolev-154 passenger planes, the data shows.

"Today (Air Koryo) are flying extra flights apart from standard passenger ones," a spokesperson from Vladivostok airport told NK News of the extra movements on Monday.

Two of the scheduled round-trips are for passenger flights, the spokesperson explained, but "all the rest are cargo ones".

Cargo flights using the IL-76 type plane between Pyongyang and Vladivostok are extremely rare, with the NK Pro Aviation Tracker showing no flights using that aircraft type in data between 2010 to 2018.

It's unclear what might, therefore, be being transported on Monday between the two cities.

North Korea's state airline typically flies two scheduled round-trips a week between Pyongyang and Vladivostok, one on Monday and one on Friday, according to NK News.

In recent weeks, however, the airline has been spotted flying additional passenger services on some Mondays and Fridays, reported NK News.

But those extra flight codes don't appear in Air Koryo's published summer timetable and have only been detected by NK News by chance in recent weeks, implying that they're flown to relieve occasional extra passenger demand.

Some of the recent JS371/372 movements have in recent weeks been flown with Air Koryo IL-62M passenger jets - the same type that also serves as Kim Jong Un's state aircraft.

This had led to South Korea's Yonhap News, among others, falsely claiming that the North Korean leader's plane had been spotted in Vladivostok in July, something the airport quickly denied.

Russian ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, told Russia's RIA news agency on July 18 that a summit between Kim and Russian president Vladimir Putin was "on the agenda".

Kim did meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in May.

A summit between Kim and Putin is widely expected, but a date remains unclear.