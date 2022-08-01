North Koreans suspected of using fake resumes to steal crypto

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - Suspected North Korean thieves are plagiarising resumes and pretending to be from other countries as part of a wider effort to raise money for the government in Pyongyang, according to interviews with cybersecurity experts and data provided to Bloomberg News.

The fraudsters are plundering job listings on LinkedIn and Indeed, incorporating details they find on legitimate profiles into their own resumes in order to try getting hired at US cryptocurrency firms, according to security researchers at Mandiant Inc.

One suspected North Korean job seeker recently claimed to be an "innovative and strategic thinking professional" in the tech industry, according to Mandiant, and added, "The world will see the great result from my hands."

The job applicant's account, which Mandiant identified on July 14, claimed to be from an experienced software developer. But researchers found nearly identical language in another person's profile.

By collecting information from crypto companies, the researchers said, North Koreans can gather intelligence about upcoming cryptocurrency trends.

Such data - about topics like Ethereum virtual currency, nonfungible tokens and potential security lapses - could give the North Korean government an edge in how to launder cryptocurrency in a way that helps Pyongyang avoid sanctions, said Mr Joe Dobson, a principal analyst at Mandiant.

"It comes down to insider threats," he said. "If someone gets hired onto a crypto project, and they become a core developer, that allows them to influence things, whether for good or not."

The North Korean government has consistently denied involvement in any cyber-enabled theft.

Other suspected North Koreans have fabricated job qualifications, with some users claiming on job applications to have published a white paper about the Bibox digital currency exchange, while another posed as a senior software developer at a consultancy focused on blockchain technology.

Mandiant researchers said they had identified multiple suspected North Korean personas on employment sites that have successfully been hired as freelance employees. They declined to name the employers.

"These are North Koreans trying to get hired and get to a place where they can funnel money back to the regime," said Mr Michael Barnhart, a principal analyst at Mandiant.

In addition, North Korean users, claiming to have programming skills, have posed questions on the coding site GitHub Inc, where software developers publicly discuss their findings, about larger trends in the cryptocurrency world, according to the Mandiant researchers.

The evidence detected by Mandiant reinforces allegations made by the US government in May. The US warned that North Korean IT workers are trying to obtain freelance employment abroad while posing as non-North Korean nationals, in part to raise money for government weapons development programmes.

The IT workers claim to have the kinds of skills necessary for complex work like mobile app development, building virtual currency exchanges and mobile gaming, according to the US advisory.

North Korean IT workers "target freelance contracts from employers located in wealthier nations," according to the US's 16-page advisory released in May. In many instances, the North Korean workers present themselves as South Korean, Chinese, Japanese or Eastern European and US-based teleworkers, according to the US advisory.