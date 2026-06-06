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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits naval vessel: Report

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae on the naval vessel Kang Kon to supervise its navigation test in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on June 6, 2026.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae on the naval vessel Kang Kon to supervise its navigation test in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on June 6.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the naval destroyer Kang Kon to supervise the vessel’s navigation test, stressing the need to enhance naval capabilities to deter a nuclear war, the country’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported on June 6.

During the trip on June 4, he praised navy sailors for their ship operational capabilities and expressed satisfaction with the vessel’s cruising and high-speed maneuvering systems, the newspaper said.

He ordered the navy to deploy the destroyer and a 5,000-ton warship called Choe Hyon as soon as possible after the tests, it added.

Kim’s daughter, known as Ju Ae, was also on board, a photo published by the newspaper showed.

Kim said powerful military capabilities across land, sea and air were needed to deter a war and secure peace, stressing the need to enhance the navy’s capability to deter a nuclear war, according to the newspaper. REUTERS

The naval vessel Kang Kon in an undisclosed location in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on June 6.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.