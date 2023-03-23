North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter seen wearing $2,500 Christian Dior jacket

SEOUL - Kim Ju Ae, the daughter of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, was recently seen wearing what appears to be a product of luxury brand Christian Dior, marking a stark contrast to the living conditions of ordinary people in one of the world’s poorest countries.

The girl, one of Kim’s three known children and believed to be 10 years old, appeared on a video released on March 17 by the North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency.

In the video, she is seen accompanying her father in observing the previous day’s launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.

It was the latest in a series of appearances of the daughter in the hermit kingdom’s propaganda.

South Korean media on Thursday pointed out that the hooded winter jacket Ju-ae was seen wearing appears to be a Dior kid’s hooded down jacket with a price tag of US$1,900 (S$2,500).

The lavish lifestyle of the North Korean leadership has been well documented, such as former leader Kim Jong Il’s taste for expensive wine and food that was testified to by his personal chef Kenji Fujimoto in his book.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who visited North Korea and befriended the North Korean leader, has also spoken in interviews about the Kim family’s wealth.

Mr Rodman also first notified the outside world of the existence of Ju-ae, having held her as an infant during his visit to North Korea.

The luxurious lifestyles of the North Korean leader and his family have often been subject to criticism by those outside the communist state, as studies indicate the majority of North Koreans live in poverty.

A 2020 study by researchers from Vienna University of Economics and Business said that 60 per cent of the country’s population are estimated to be living in absolute poverty.

Exact numbers on the North Korean economy are unclear, as it remains one of the most reclusive countries in the world.

But according to South Korea’s central Bank of Korea, the gross national income of North Korea in 2021 was 36.3 trillion won (S$37.2 billion), about 3.5 per cent of that of South Korea for the same year. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK