North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ready to talk with Japan: Seoul

SEOUL (XINHUA) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said during the inter-Korea summit that Pyongyang was ready to hold dialogue with Japan at any time, the presidential Blue House of South Korea said on Sunday (April 29).

Mr Kim Eui Kyeom, spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae In, said that Mr Moon had a telephone conversation for 45 minutes with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to explain and share the result of the April 27 summit with the North Korean leader.

At the summit, Mr Moon relayed Mr Abe's willingness to talk with Pyongyang and normalise Japan-North Korea relations to Mr Kim. In response, Mr Kim told Mr Moon that his country is ready to talk with Japan at any time.

(This story is developing.)