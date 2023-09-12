North Korean leader Kim Jong Un heads to Russia for Putin talks

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was travelling to Russia by armoured train early on Tuesday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pyongyang reported, with face-to-face talks potentially focused on weapon sales.

Experts suggest Mr Putin is seeking artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, while Mr Kim is reportedly in search of advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as food aid for his impoverished nation.

Mr Kim “left here by his train on Sunday afternoon to visit the Russian Federation” and was accompanied by senior figures in the Communist Party, the government and military agencies, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

KCNA did not report on the location of Mr Kim’s train Tuesday, including whether it had crossed the Russian border.

On Monday, the agency had reported that “the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un will meet and have a talk with Comrade Putin during the visit”.

The Kremlin also confirmed that Mr Kim would visit Russia shortly.

Washington swiftly derided the upcoming summit as a sign that Mr Putin was “begging” for help with his floundering invasion of Ukraine.

The confirmation from North Korea ends days of speculation after US and other officials said recently that Mr Kim, who rarely leaves North Korea, was likely to head to Vladivostok for arms talks with Mr Putin.

Mr Kim has not travelled outside the North since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korean broadcaster YTN said Seoul “expects that Chairman Kim will hold a meeting with President Putin of Russia around the day after tomorrow”, meaning Wednesday.

Vladivostok will be hosting the Eastern Economic Forum until Wednesday.

Moscow, a historical ally of Pyongyang, was a crucial backer of the isolated country for decades and their ties go back to the founding of North Korea 75 years ago.

Mr Kim has been steadfast in his support for Moscow’s Ukraine invasion, including, Washington says, supplying rockets and missiles.

In July, Mr Putin hailed Pyongyang’s “firm support for special military operations against Ukraine”.