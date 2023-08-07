North Korean hackers breached top Russian weapons firm behind hypersonic missiles

LONDON – An elite group of North Korean hackers secretly breached computer networks at a major Russian missile developer for at least five months in 2022, according to technical evidence reviewed by Reuters and analysis by security researchers.

Reuters found cyber-espionage teams linked to the North Korean government, which security researchers call ScarCruft and Lazarus, secretly installed stealthy digital backdoors into systems at NPO Mashinostroyeniya, a rocket design bureau based in Reutov, a small town on the outskirts of Moscow.

Reuters could not determine whether any data was taken during the intrusion or what information may have been viewed.

In the months following the digital break-in, Pyongyang announced several developments in its banned ballistic missile programme, but it is not clear if this was related to the breach.

Experts say the incident shows how the isolated country will even target its allies, such as Russia, in a bid to acquire critical technologies.

News of the hack comes shortly after a trip to Pyongyang in July by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, the first visit by a Russian defence minister to North Korea since the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union.

The targeted company, commonly known as NPO Mash, has acted as a pioneer developer of hypersonic missiles, satellite technologies and newer generation ballistic armaments, according to missile experts – three areas of keen interest to North Korea since it embarked on its mission to create an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of striking the mainland United States.

According to technical data, the intrusion roughly began in late 2021 and continued until May 2022, when IT engineers detected the hackers’ activity.

NPO Mash grew to prominence during the Cold War as a premier satellite maker for Russia’s space programme and as a provider of cruise missiles.

E-mail hack

The hackers dug into the company’s IT environment, giving them the ability to read e-mail traffic, jump between networks, and extract data, according to Mr Tom Hegel, a security researcher with US cybersecurity firm SentinelOne, who initially discovered the compromise.

“These findings provide rare insight into the clandestine cyber operations that traditionally remain concealed from public scrutiny or are simply never caught by such victims,” Mr Hegel said.

Mr Hegel’s team of security analysts at SentinelOne learned of the hack after discovering that an NPO Mash IT staffer accidentally leaked his company’s internal communications while attempting to investigate the North Korean attack by uploading evidence to a private portal used by cybersecurity researchers worldwide.

When contacted by Reuters, that IT staffer declined to comment.