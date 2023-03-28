North Korean defectors are dying lonely deaths in wealthy South

SEOUL – Her badly decomposed body was found in a rundown Seoul apartment about a year after she died, discovered only after government housing officials sought to evict her for failing to pay the rent.

The woman, 49, had been well known in the community of North Korean defectors. After fleeing the reclusive nation in the early 2000s, she soon became a success story for South Korea’s resettlement programme – even counseling other defectors on how to transition to life in a modern nation.

So it came as a shock among defectors that it took so long for anyone to find the woman, whose name and cause of death have not been publicly released after her body was discovered in October.

“Eventually she was found as a skeleton, which shows the society of North Korean defectors has a serious problem,” said Lee Na-kyung, who left North Korea in 2005 and now runs an association that supports the thousands of other women who fled to South Korea. “She suffered from depression for a long time without letting anyone know.”

What’s even worse: This is not the first time something like this had happened.

In 2019, the badly decomposed bodies of North Korean defector Han Seong-ok, 42, and her six-year-old son, Kim Dong-jin, were found in their apartment about two months after they died of apparent starvation. After fleeing poverty and food shortages in North Korea, they found themselves unable to buy food in South Korea, where economic activity generated in a week is roughly equal to what North Korea produces in a year.

While refugees from Guatemala to Ukraine to Syria have struggled adapting to a new country, the resettlement of North Koreans should in theory be easier because they are moving to a country with a common language, culture and traditions. But North Korea’s decades of isolation and lack of uncensored information has caused a wide rift with South Korea, which has built an economy that supplies high-tech goods to all parts of the globe.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, a conservative who took office about a year ago, has pledged to make life easier for defectors. A plan his government announced last year involves stronger networking opportunities for defectors as well as more services for those with low incomes. It also provides enhanced consultations for mental health, greater incentives for employers looking to hire defectors and improved education systems for children. The plan does not reveal specifics on expenditures.

That marks a shift from Mr Yoon’s predecessor, Mr Moon Jae-in, who was criticised by aid groups for not doing enough to help those who fled North Korea. In a bid to strike a deal on disarmament with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Mr Moon largely avoided mentioning human rights abuses that have prompted thousands of people to flee.

Still, those who work with North Korean defectors say more could be done. Ms Lee, who arrived as a single mother with little money and few marketable skills in the fast-moving capitalist country, said the government should help defectors acquire work-related licences or certificates that would help them over the long term.

“It gets difficult for them after living in South Korea for five, six or 10 years like this, because from then on all government support is just cut off,” she said. “You are left to survive on your own.”

Nearly 34,000 North Koreans have defected to South Korea since figures were first collected in 1998. While the number of new arrivals dropped to a trickle in recent years due to strict Covid-19 controls in North Korea and China, they are almost certain to start rising again now that border constraints are easing.

For many, the journey is arduous. Since the border between the two Koreas is one of the most militarised in the world, almost all defectors first flee to China until they can gather enough money to reach a third country, such as Thailand. Then they can apply for asylum in South Korea, which grants them citizenship after a security screening.