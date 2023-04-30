North Korea vows to bolster ‘military deterrence’ against South Korea, US in response to Washington Declaration

SEOUL - North Korea will step up its “military deterrence” against South Korea and the United States, state media said on Sunday, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) criticised South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s state visit to the US last week for a summit in an English commentary, saying that the agreement to strengthen the US extended deterrence was a “product of heinous hostile policy” against Pyongyang.

The Korea Herald said the agency also called the state visit “the most hostile, aggressive and provocative trip and a dangerous one for a nuclear war”.

As part of new efforts with Seoul to counter Pyongyang’s nuclear build-up, a new “Washington Declaration” was announced.

Under this, the US will give South Korea detailed insights into, and a voice in US contingency planning to deter and respond to any nuclear incident in the region through a US-ROK Nuclear Consultative Group, US officials said. The South’s formal name is Republic of Korea.

The KCNA said: “The Washington Declaration on raising the practicality of the ‘extended deterrence’ provided by the US is a typical product of the heinous hostile policy towards the DPRK.” DPRK, or Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is the North’s official name.

“Anyone can know well that they are making a nuclear war against the DPRK a fait accompli,” it said.

During Mr Yoon’s state visit, US President Joe Biden had - for the first time - talked about ending the North’s regime.

“A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or our partners is unacceptable, and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action,” the US leader said in the White House’s Rose Garden last week, alongside Mr Yoon.

The KCNA called such remarks “frantic and reckless”.

It said: “Under such situation, it is quite natural for the DPRK to bolster up its military deterrence corresponding to the grave security environment of the present and the future.”

It added that the joint statement that pledges stronger nuclear deterrence against North Korean threats, and strengthening trilateral cooperation between the US, South Korea and Japan, is identical with “a dangerous nuclear war plot putting up the signboard of security”.

“Through this, the US and the South Korean puppets have made their scheme for invasion against the DPRK more clear,” the KCNA said.

“The dangerous nuclear war moves of the US and the puppet group running amuck in stifling the DPRK while denying the existence of the DPRK can never be pardoned, and they will have to pay dearly for their rash acts.”