North Korea to receive nearly 2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from WHO

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine by the first half of this year, said agencies leading the Covax vaccine-sharing programme.

The Covax facility will distribute 1.992 million doses of the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, according to the Covax interim distribution report on Wednesday (Feb 3).

The Covax facility seeks to secure vaccines for poor countries. It is co-led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Gavi alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef).

North Korea has not reported a single case of Covid-19 to date, according to the WHO website.