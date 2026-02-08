Straitstimes.com header logo

North Korea to convene 9th Congress in late February, KCNA reports

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending an inauguration ceremony for a large-scale greenhouse farm in North Pyongan Province on Feb 1.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending an inauguration ceremony for a large-scale greenhouse farm in North Pyongan province on Feb 1.

AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS

Google Preferred Source badge
  • North Korea will hold its 9th Congress in Pyongyang in late February, according to state media KCNA.
  • Kim Jong Un visited military and economic sites to highlight achievements before the major policy-setting event.
  • Analysts anticipate a military parade, potential weapons unveilings, and appearances by high-profile guests.

AI generated

SEOUL - North Korea will convene the 9th Congress in late February in Pyongyang, state media KCNA reported on Feb 8, without elaborating on the date.

The ruling Workers’ Party’s political bureau held a meeting on Feb 7 to prepare for the Congress, including the agenda and the timing, KCNA said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had visited various military and economic facilities ahead of the Congress, such as a cruise missile launch site and a large-scale greenhouse farm, to promote his accomplishments in national policy.

The congress is one of North Korea’s largest political events, taking place every five years to set out major policy goals.

Analysts are watching for a military parade where the country is expected to unveil various weapons and high-profile guests may make appearances. REUTERS

More on this topic
US ouster of Maduro nightmare scenario for Kim Jong Un, says North Korean ex-diplomat
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shifts towards fear-based leadership: Report
See more on

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

Politics and government

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.