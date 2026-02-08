North Korea to convene 9th Congress in late February, KCNA reports

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending an inauguration ceremony for a large-scale greenhouse farm in North Pyongan province on Feb 1.

SEOUL - North Korea will convene the 9th Congress in late February in Pyongyang, state media KCNA reported on Feb 8, without elaborating on the date.

The ruling Workers’ Party’s political bureau held a meeting on Feb 7 to prepare for the Congress, including the agenda and the timing, KCNA said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had visited various military and economic facilities ahead of the Congress, such as a cruise missile launch site and a large-scale greenhouse farm, to promote his accomplishments in national policy.

The congress is one of North Korea’s largest political events, taking place every five years to set out major policy goals.

Analysts are watching for a military parade where the country is expected to unveil various weapons and high-profile guests may make appearances. REUTERS