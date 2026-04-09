North Korea tests military assets including ballistic missile, KCNA reports

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People watch a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, in Seoul on April 8.

SEOUL - North Korea conducted tests of various military technologies between April 6 and 8 including the cluster-bomb warhead of a tactical ballistic missile and an electromagnetic weapon system, state media KCNA reported on April 9.

The country’s Academy of Defence Science and the Missile Administration conducted tests of an electromagnetic weapon system, carbon fibre bombs, a mobile short-range anti-aircraft missile system, and a tactical ballistic missile’s cluster bomb warhead, according to the KCNA.

General Kim Jong Sik, who oversaw the tests, said the electromagnetic weapon system and carbon fibre bombs are “special assets” for North Korea’s military, according to KCNA.

On April 8, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Pyongyang had test-fired multiple missiles on April 7 and 8. South Korea’s Presidential Blue House convened an emergency security meeting, according to media reports, urging Pyongyang to end such tests.

Without specifying the number of ballistic missiles launched - a violation of United Nations sanctions - North Korea said it had tested its mobile short-range anti-aircraft missile system as well as the combat capabilities of its tactical ballistic missile warhead.

One test proved the surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missile called Hwasongpho-11 Ka, which is tipped with a cluster bomb warhead, can “reduce to ashes any target” covering an area of up to 17 acres, KCNA said.

The tests came as North Korea reiterated its characterisation of South Korea as a “hostile enemy”, dashing hopes for easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. REUTERS