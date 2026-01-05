Straitstimes.com header logo

North Korea test-fires hypersonic missiles, KCNA says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A crowd gathering at a waiting room in Seoul Station watches the news about North Korea's launch of ballistic missiles for the first time this year in Jan 4, 2026.

A crowd gathering at a waiting room in Seoul Station watches the news about North Korea's launch of ballistic missiles for the first time this year in Jan 4.

PHOTO: EPA

Follow topic:

SEOUL - North Korea test-fired hypersonic missiles on Jan 4, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Jan 5, to assess its military operational capability regarding war deterrence.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who oversaw the missile launch, said “it’s a very important strategy to maintain or expand the strong and reliable nuclear deterrent”, because of “the recent geopolitical crisis and various international circumstances”, according to KCNA.

The missiles hit targets about 1,000km away, over the sea east of North Korea, KCNA said.

The South Korean military said on Jan 4 that North Korea

fired ballistic missiles

towards the sea to its east as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung started a state visit to China.

The missile launch followed a North Korean statement on Jan 4 that denounced the US strikes on Venezuela as a violation of that country’s sovereignty. REUTERS

More on this topic
North Korea fires ballistic missiles as rival South’s leader visits China
North Korea’s Kim says new rocket launchers can ‘annihilate the enemy’
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.