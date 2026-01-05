North Korea test-fires hypersonic missiles, KCNA says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A crowd gathering at a waiting room in Seoul Station watches the news about North Korea's launch of ballistic missiles for the first time this year in Jan 4.

SEOUL - North Korea test-fired hypersonic missiles on Jan 4, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Jan 5, to assess its military operational capability regarding war deterrence.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who oversaw the missile launch, said “it’s a very important strategy to maintain or expand the strong and reliable nuclear deterrent”, because of “the recent geopolitical crisis and various international circumstances”, according to KCNA.

The missiles hit targets about 1,000km away, over the sea east of North Korea, KCNA said.

The South Korean military said on Jan 4 that North Korea fired ballistic missiles towards the sea to its east as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung started a state visit to China.

The missile launch followed a North Korean statement on Jan 4 that denounced the US strikes on Venezuela as a violation of that country’s sovereignty. REUTERS