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North Korea state media says Japan overseas aggression is reality, not hypothetical

KCNA accused Tokyo of abandoning its long-professed doctrine of exclusively defence-oriented policy.

SEOUL - A commentary carried by North Korean state media KCNA on July 7 criticised Japan’s military expansion, saying its overseas aggression was “not hypothetical but reality” and citing Japanese plans to develop unmanned submarines capable of anti-ship attacks.

The commentary said the vessels could carry torpedoes and naval mines and be deployed near the coastlines of neighbouring countries, allowing the launch of pre-emptive attacks on enemy ships in a conflict.

It accused Tokyo of abandoning its long-professed doctrine of exclusively defence-oriented policy and transforming its military into a “thoroughly offensive and aggressive force.”

KCNA also pointed to Japan’s efforts to mass produce domestically developed long-range missiles, pursue a new ballistic missile with a range of up to 3,000km, deploy upgraded anti-ship missiles and hypersonic glide weapons, and acquire foreign-made missiles including US Tomahawks.

Japan’s foreign ministry did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.

The commentary comes as North Korea has increasingly highlighted its own naval modernisation drive.

On July 5, KCNA reported that leader Kim Jong Un observed the launch of a strategic cruise missile and tests of weapons systems aboard the new 5,000-ton destroyer Kang Kon.

Kim has called for expanding the country’s naval combat capabilities and ordered the vessel to enter service within two months.

North Korea recently commissioned the 5,000-ton destroyer Choe Hyon and has outlined plans to build additional warships, including larger 10,000-ton vessels. REUTERS