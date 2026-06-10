North Korea says Xi’s visit produced ‘far-reaching blueprint’ for ties

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Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the former's state visit to Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 8.

SEOUL – The leaders of North Korea and China adopted a “far-reaching blueprint” for bilateral ties during Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency said on June 10.

China’s President made a rare visit to North Korea on June 8 after hosting a series of world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in Beijing.

“Comrade Kim Jong Un and Comrade Xi Jinping expressed satisfaction and deep emotion over the fact that they provided a far-reaching blueprint for the development of the relations,” KCNA, the country’s official news agency reported.

During the two-day visit, which Xi made with his wife, “the countries further deepened the revolutionary friendship and close comradely relationship, and affirmed their steadfast will to develop the traditional DPRK-China friendly ties into a model of the most powerful and strategic relations”, the KCNA dispatch said.

As part of the visit, Xi and Kim toured the Central Cadres Training School of the Workers’ Party, where they discussed the training of party officials and planted a commemorative tree, before visiting the Friendship Tower memorial honouring Chinese soldiers who fought in the Korean War.

Kim later hosted Xi , along with both leaders’ wives, for a luncheon before accompanying the Chinese leader to the airport for his departure.

Following the trip, Xi sent Kim a letter of gratitude, in which he said the two leaders had “made an in-depth exchange of views on the issues of mutual interest and achieved a series of important common understanding”, according to KCNA.

The talks, Xi wrote to Kim, “showed the firm determination of both sides to add lustre to the traditional friendship, promote development and prosperity together, and defend peace and stability in the region and the rest of the world”, the KCNA dispatch said.

Kim, whose country has been historically reliant on China, has drawn closer to Moscow in recent years while expanding his country’s nuclear weapons programme.

He boosted an alliance with Putin after sending troops to fight alongside Russian forces against Ukraine.

But China, Washington’s chief geopolitical rival, has been North Korea’s main trading partner by far for decades and a key source of diplomatic and economic support for a country hit by international sanctions.

Xi’s trip comes just weeks after he held talks with Trump, during which the White House said the leaders “confirmed their shared goal to denuclearise North Korea”. AFP