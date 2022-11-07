North Korea says South Korea-U.S. air exercises were open, dangerous provocation -KCNA

SEOUL – North Korea’s military said on Monday that recent South Korea-US military exercises were an “open provocation and dangerous war drill”, and that it responded with measures simulating striking their air bases and warplanes, according to state media KCNA.

Last week, North Korea test-fired multiple missiles, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile, and hundreds of artillery shells into the sea, as South Korea and the United States carried out six-day air drills until Saturday.

The “Vigilant Storm” exercises were an “open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating the tension” and “a dangerous war drill of very high aggressive nature” toward North Korea, the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said in a statement carried by KCNA.