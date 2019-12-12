North Korea says ready to respond to any corresponding measure that US chooses

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticised the United States for convening the UN Security Council and warned that it is ready to respond to any corresponding measure that Washington chooses, state media said on Thursday (Dec 12).

"The United States said about corresponding measure at the meeting, as we have said we have nothing to lose and we are ready to respond to any corresponding measure that the US choose," said its state news agency KCNA citing a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman.