North Korea says Japan’s missile expansion is raising regional security risks

– North Korea accused Japan of heightening regional security risks by accelerating the deployment and development of long-range missiles, saying Tokyo’s military build-up amounted to preparations for a future attack, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on March 13.

KCNA said in a commentary that Japan had begun deploying an upgraded version of its Type 12 surface-to-ship missile in Kumamoto and planned to position other long-range systems across multiple prefectures, putting neighbouring countries within range.

The commentary said Japan was pouring resources into extending missile ranges and adapting them for launches from land, sea and air, calling the systems “clearly long-range offensive weapons”.

KCNA dismissed Japan’s claim that the build-up was for self-defence, saying it reflected ambitions to secure attack capabilities and was part of “war preparations for re-invasion”.

It added that Japan’s expanded purchases of long-range strike weapons and participation in joint military drills showed the country was moving closer to using those capabilities and warned that Tokyo risked serious consequences if it continued on its current path. REUTERS